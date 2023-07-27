Navi Mumbai: Morbe Dam Fills Up To 80%; Catchment Areas See 1,500mm Rainfall In 15 Days

Morbe dam located in Navi Mumbai | File

The Morbe Dam that supplies water to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area has filled upto 80.68 percent. The civic body expects the dam to overflow this year with a few more good spells of rain. The catchment area of the dam has already received over 2,400 mm of rainfall and the requirement to overflow is 3,250 mm of rainfall.

As per the data available with NMMC, in the last 15 days, the catchment areas of the dam received around 1,500 mm of rainfall. The dam, which is in Khalapur in the Raigad district, supplies water to the city.

Despite the late arrival of the monsoon and the usable content of water dipping to around 30 percent in the dam, heavy rainfall during July brought cheer to Navi Mumbaikars.

According to an official from Morbe Dam, the catchment area has received good rainfall so far. “With almost two months of monsoon left, the dam is expected to be filled to its capacity,” said the official.

Morbe Dam storage capacity

The total storage capacity of Morbe Dam is 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM). As of July 27, the storage was 154.018 MCM, which is 80.68 % of its total capacity. “The maximum water level of the dam is 88 meters. Currently, the level is at 84.06 meters,” said the official.

“In order for the dam to overflow, the catchment area requires around 3,250 mm rainfall. This year, the catchment area has already received 2,400 mm rainfall and it requires around 900 mm more,” said the official.

The dam last overflowed in 2021 on September 28 when the catchment area received 3,748 mm of rainfall.

Dam Stats

2019-Overflowed

2020- Not overflowed

2021-Overflows

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)