Navi Mumbai: MNS To Track Count Of Vehicles Passing Vashi Toll Plaza, Sets Up War Room

MNS War Room | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai unit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) installed separate CCTV cameras at the Vashi toll plaza and also set up a monitoring room in Seawoods to count the number of vehicles passing through the toll plaza.

The outfit claimed to count the number of vehicles in a systematic manner and submit the report to the party chief.

Former MLA and party leader Bala Nandgaonkar, along with senior party leader Nitin Sardesai, inaugurated the vehicle monitoring room at the party office in Seawoods.

MNS War Room | FPJ

The MNS War room

Gajanan Kale, City President of MNS, stated, "Following an order from the party chief, we have installed 12 CCTV cameras on the 12 lanes at the Vashi toll booth. A monitoring room has also been set up in Seawoods to count the number of vehicles using these CCTV cameras." The vehicle counting process commenced at 8 am on October 20 and is expected to continue for the next 15 days, with the results to be submitted to the party chief.

At the inauguration of the monitoring room, party workers showed their enthusiasm, and they were given an overview of how vehicle counting is conducted. Bala Nandgaonkar emphasized that this initiative by MNS will unveil the actual toll plaza revenue, urging the government and toll contractors to take note and ensure transparency, thereby preventing further exploitation of the public.

Read Also Toll Plaza Row: State Govt Succumbs To MNS

MNS Demands transparency in toll collection

The MNS has been consistently demanding transparency in toll collection within the state and has previously staged protests to address this issue. On October 9, the party organized protests at three different toll plazas in Mumbai, Thane, and Panvel, with the primary demand being the abolition of toll taxes for small vehicles.

In support of their cause, the party also shared a video clip in which Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the state was not imposing tolls on small vehicles but solely on commercial ones.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)