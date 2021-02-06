MNS chief Raj Thackeray appears before Belapur Court, gets bail in 2014 Vashi toll plaza vandalism case

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray appeared before Belapur Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) on Saturday morning in a 2014 Vashi Toll Plaza vandalism case and he was granted bail. The next hearing has been scheduled for May 5.

Thackeray had allegedly provoked MNS workers on January 26, 2014, who vandalised the toll plaza. Later a case was registered against him at Vashi police station.

The Belapur court had issued summon twice in 2016 and 2018. However, Thackeray did not turn up following which the court had issued a warrant. However, after the lawyer appealed before that the court that Thackeray is a public figure and he would not run away, the court asked him to present before the court on February 6.