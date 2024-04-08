Navi Mumbai Metro Timings Extended By 1 Hour; Check Revised Schedule Here |

Navi Mumbai: City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to extend the operating hours of the Navi Mumbai Metro, responding to the rising demand from commuters in the city. Effective from Monday, the metro services will be extended according to the revised schedule with increased timings.

The announcement was made on Friday (April 5) by the public relations department of the CIDCO board. As per the extended schedule, the metro service will be extended by one hour from Belapur Metro Station and by half an hour from Pendhar Metro Station.

नवी मुंबई मेट्रोच्या सेवा वेळेत 8 एप्रिल 2024 पासून वाढ

बेलापूरहून 1 तास तर पेंधरहून अर्ध्या तासाची वाढवण्यात येणार सेवा.



CIDCO has decides to extend operational timings of Metro service from 8th April, 2024 by one hour from Belapur and half an hour from Pendhar .#Cidcoupdates pic.twitter.com/oYEsGhE7s3 — CIDCO Ltd (@CIDCO_Ltd) April 5, 2024

More Than 4 Months Since Metro Started Operations

It has been nearly four months since the inauguration of the first route of the Navi Mumbai Metro, from Belapur Station to Pendhar, commemorating the memory of Balasaheb Thackeray on November 17. In the past four months, approximately four lakh passengers have used the metro for their travels.

However, since the last metro ran until 10 pm, commuters returning from Taloja via the Harbour route had to rely on private rickshaws or Eeco vans outside the Kharghar railway station. Night travel posed a risk due to the lack of street lights in the area.

Responding to the demand for more travel time from passengers, CIDCO's managing director Vijay Singhal promptly agreed to it. Now, passengers can safely travel from Belapur to Pendhar until 11 pm. However, there hasn't been any decision regarding reducing the fare for metro commuters.

Details On Revised Timings

As per the new timetable, the metro service from Belapur Metro Station will operate for an additional hour and from Pendhar Metro Station, it will operate for an additional half an hour. The extended service hours will be applicable throughout the week.

Following the extension of the service hours of the Navi Mumbai Metro, the first metro from Belapur Metro Station to Pendhar will depart at 6 am. The last metro from Belapur will depart at 11 pm, while the last metro from Pendhar will depart at 10:30 pm.