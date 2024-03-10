Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Plans 2 More Metro Routes For Enhanced NAINA-NMIA Connectivity |

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO, having kickstarted the Navi Mumbai Metro (NMM) project Line 1, is gearing up to expand its metro network with two additional routes in the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA). These extensions aim to bolster connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and the wider city, as part of CIDCO's comprehensive mobility plan (CMP).

To pave the way for these projects, CIDCO has initiated the tender process to appoint a consultant for the CMP. This step is crucial in securing grants from the central government. In the recently presented annual budget, CIDCO allocated Rs 539.37 crore for NAINA region development and Rs 690 crore for metro expansion. Encompassing 174 villages within a 25 km radius of NMIA, NAINA covers 371 sq km.

Details On The 2 Planned Metro Routes

The proposed metro routes within NAINA aim to enhance connectivity in the region. One route is planned from the Ulwe coastal road to Ambivali in Raigad, focusing on expediting travel from NAINA to NMIA. The second route under consideration is the Kalamboli–Chikhale–Kon corridor, aimed at improving access to key locations like Panvel, Taloja MIDC and surrounding areas.

CIDCO's public relations officer (NAINA), Mohan Ninawe, revealed the importance of these connections for metro network development. He mentioned plans for lines connecting Taloja to the airport (Line 2, 3, and 4), airport to Belapur (Line 1A), and Belapur to Mankhurd (Line 8A), with two metro lines in the planning phase within NAINA.

Ninawe highlighted the need for a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) as per the Metro rail policy, essential for justifying proposed metro lines. CIDCO has initiated the tender process to enlist consultants for crafting the CMP, a prerequisite before approaching the central government for project funding.

Additionally, CIDCO is collaborating with the Urban Mass Transit Company (UMTC) to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Metro corridors in NAINA and Lines 2, 3, and 4. UMTC's assistance in examining potential alignments to Pendhar, Taloja, Kasadi, Kalamboli, Kamothe, Khandeshwar and NMIA displays CIDCO's commitment to robust metro infrastructure development in the region.