Navi Mumbai: Meeting Held Ahead Of Bakri Eid In Panvel Municipal Corporation

The Panvel Municipal Corporation held a meeting ahead of Bakri Id at civic headquarters in Panvel on Wednesday where Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar and Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashok Rajput along with other officials were present.

Permission to set up temporary slaughterhouse

Bakri Eid festival will be celebrated in the PMC area from June 28 to June 30. In the festival, there is custom to offer Qurbani by Muslims. However, slaughterhouses require permission to set up temporary slaughterhouses. The civic body is granting permission to set up a temporary slaughterhouse for goat sacrifice in the PMC area subject to various terms and conditions.

Citizens told to apply for permission

For this, according to the Ward Committee, the Ward Officer has been authorized to temporarily grant the said permission to the slaughter house on the occasion of Bakri Eid. Citizens were urged to apply for permission at this time.

Appeal for cooperation

Like last year, instructions were given that goats should be slaughtered at the places where permission was given in all the four wards. DMC Pawar informed that four veterinary officers have been chosen for the PMC area by the state government especially on the background of Bakri Eid. Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of Police appealed to everyone to cooperate in order to complete this festival in peace and enthusiasm.