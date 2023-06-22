 Eid Al Adha (Bakri Eid) to be Celebrated on June 29, Moon Sighted Confirms Date
Eid Al Adha is a global celebration among Muslims, commemorating Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismael, as an act of obedience to God's command.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
Eid Al Adha, also known as Bakri Id, will be celebrated on June 29. According to Shuaib Khateeb, trustee of Juma Masjid, "Bakri Eid will be celebrated on June 29. The moon was sighted Monday evening after Maghrib (evening) Namaaz. Eid is celebrated 10 days after the moon sighting."

Mumbai: SP MLA Abu Azmi Seeks Permission For Eid Prayers At Azad Maidan, Assures Smooth Passage for...
