Eid Al Adha (Bakri Eid) to be Celebrated on June 29, Moon Sighted Confirms Date |

Eid Al Adha, also known as Bakri Id, will be celebrated on June 29. According to Shuaib Khateeb, trustee of Juma Masjid, "Bakri Eid will be celebrated on June 29. The moon was sighted Monday evening after Maghrib (evening) Namaaz. Eid is celebrated 10 days after the moon sighting."

Eid Al Adha is a global celebration among Muslims, commemorating Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismael, as an act of obedience to God's command.