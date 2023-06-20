Mumbai: SP MLA Abu Azmi Seeks Permission For Eid Prayers At Azad Maidan, Assures Smooth Passage for Sacrificial Animal Vehicles

Twitter

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi has taken to Twitter to address concerns regarding the upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Azha, also known as Bakra Eid.

In two separate tweets on Tuesday, Azmi expressed his efforts to ensure a smooth and hassle-free celebration for the Muslim community living in the city.

Permission for offering Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Azad Maidan

In the first tweet, Azmi mentioned his annual meeting with Mr. Deven Bharti, Mumbai Special Commissioner of Police, to seek permission for offering Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

In addition to this, he highlighted the issue of police and municipal corporations stopping vehicles carrying sacrificial animals from outside Mumbai and causing harassment to businessmen and farmers. Azmi reported that he discussed these matters with Mr. Bharti, who, in turn, instructed the concerned police officers to address the issue and put a stop to the inconvenience caused.

Smooth passage of vehicles carrying sacrificial animals

In his second tweet, Azmi conveyed the assurance given by the Maharashtra government regarding the smooth passage of vehicles carrying sacrificial animals during Bakra Eid in Mumbai. He emphasised that if any vehicle transporting sacrificial animals is stopped anywhere in Mumbai by the Police, Municipal Corporation, Bajrang Dal, or any other person or organisation, individuals should immediately contact the helpline numbers provided. The helpline numbers shared by Azmi were 02222641752 and 09967402100, which can be used to file a complaint in such instances.

The first day of Eid-ul-Azha has been announced to be on June 29. Arafah considered the holiest in Islam, will be observed on June 28.