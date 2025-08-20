Mazgaon Woman Murder Case: Fourth Accused Mohammed Subhan Shah Nabbed From Indo-Nepal Border

Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 4-Member Gang For Fake Currency Investment Scam | Representative Image

Mumbai: In the Mazgaon woman murder case, Agripada police have arrested the fourth accused, 24-year-old Mohammed Subhan Shah, from the Indo-Nepal border after nearly three months on the run. Subhan, accused of destroying the weapon used in the crime, was produced before the Mazgaon court and remanded to three days’ police custody. Shah had been working as a driver for the Khan family for the past seven to eight months. He hails from Uttar Pradesh.

The case involves the suspicious death of a 53-year-old woman, initially treated as a suicide when she was admitted to Masina Hospital on April 5 but later declared dead. Subsequent forensic evidence, including bloodstains and signs of tampering, prompted police to register murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Key Arrests

So far, multiple arrests have been made: the woman’s nephew Shoaib Khan (27) — whom she controversially married without divorcing her husband; his brother Zaid Hussain Khan, arrested from Delhi last month; and the family’s driver, accused of concealing key documents. Shoaib’s mother is also an accused but has secured anticipatory bail.

More Arrests Likely

Investigators suspect the murder was pre-planned, linked to disputes over 65 tolas of missing gold and an alleged loan fraud racket. The woman’s husband lodged a formal complaint on April 16, alleging harassment by Shoaib, his brother, their mother, and others. Police are investigating under BNS Sections 108, 351(2), and 3(5), with more arrests likely as the search for the missing 62 tolas of gold continues.