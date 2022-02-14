Navi Mumbai: Mathadi workers to get houses under CIDCO’s housing scheme through Mathadi board

Mathadi workers will get houses in CIDCO’s housing scheme through Mathadi Broads of the state government, officials informed.

The decision was taken during a meeting held with Mathadi representatives and the CIDCO administration last week. Now, they do not apply in the open category.

Around 30,000 to 40,000 houses will be made available for them in the MMR region, claimed a senior Mathadi leader.

The planning agency launched a housing scheme of 5,730 houses in the Taloja node on Republic Day and the registration is underway. Within two weeks, CIDCO has already received more than 10,000 applications.

CIDCO has planned to make available 90,000 houses in Navi Mumbai through its mega housing scheme which will a part of Prime Minister Awad Yojana (PMAY). Of the total, 90,000 houses, 53,000 will be constructed under EWS and 47,000 in the LIG category.

At present, construction of over 5,000 houses is going on in Vashi, Juinagar, Kharghar, Taloja, Ulwe, and Ghansoli.

MLC Shashikant Shinde has been following the matter with the planning agency for almost six months and has held several meetings. Last week, during a meeting with the CIDCO administration, it was decided to provide homes to Mathadi workers through Mathadi Boards.

"Mathadi workers will apply through the board and if there are more applications than the number of houses available, the allotment houses will be done through a lottery system," said Shinde. He added that modalities will be decided in the next 10 days.

According to Mathadi Union leaders, the housing scheme for Mathadi workers is likely to be launched on March 23, the birth anniversary of Late Annasaheb Patil.

There are thousands of Mathadi (head loader) workers residing in Navi Mumbai with their families for the past several years. Earlier, CIDCO had made available houses for them across Navi Mumbai. Now, Mathadi workers will get houses through Mathadi boards.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:43 PM IST