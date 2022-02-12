Navi Mumbai: Railway board approves rolling stock for Metro project being developed by CIDCO

The Navi Mumbai Metro being developed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is inching towards reality. The rolling stock that includes coaches, electrical and others have recently been approved by the Railway Board on February 11. This is an important step towards starting the commercial operation of the Metro. Now, the Navi Mumbai Metro awaits civil work inspection.

"Once the Civil Clearance of Navi Mumbai Metro is received, Phase 1, Line 1 would be ready for operations," said a senior official from Cidco.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman and managing director of CIDCO said, "In order to strengthen the public transport system in Navi Mumbai even further, CIDCO is developing four elevated routes under the Navi Mumbai Metro. The first phase of the Navi Mumbai Metro stretches from Belapur to Pendhar covering around 11 km, with 11 stations and a depot at Taloja."

The Metro rail project that was delayed due to multiple reasons got momentum after Maha Metro was appointed by CIDCO to provide engineering assistance for the Belapur-Pendhar route.

So far, the Metro has completed trails related to oscillation, electrical safety, emergency brakes, etc. successfully and obtained the certificates from the RSDO.

The safety tests conducted by CMRS will be crucial as the certificate will allow the Navi Mumbai Metro to be opened for passenger traffic.

On January 17 and 18, the CMRS team had conducted the safety trials on Line -1 and Taloja Depot in the presence of the Joint Managing Director of CIDCO as well as concerned officials from CIDCO and Maha Metro.

Upon successful completion of the inspection of the civil work, a green signal will be given by CMRS and Railway Board to start direct passenger transport.

