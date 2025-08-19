Navi Mumbai Marks 750th Birth Anniversary Of Saint Dnyaneshwar Maharaj With Grand Palkhi Procession |

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) celebrated the 750th birth anniversary year of Saint Dnyaneshwar Maharaj with great fervor and devotion on Sunday.

A grand palanquin (palkhi) procession in the traditional dindi format was taken out from the civic headquarters.

The event began with the worship of Saint Dnyaneshwar Maharaj’s image and the sacred Dnyaneshwari text placed in a decorated palanquin. Citizens of all ages participated in the procession, which moved forward to the beats of cymbals and drums, accompanied by a lezim troupe. Students of Dnyandeep Seva Mandal School, dressed in warkari attire, added cultural vibrancy with lezim performances.

Devotional chants of “Pundalika Varade Hari Vitthal” and “Dnyanoba Mauli Tukaram” echoed throughout, while bhajan mandals and kirtankars including Pandharinath Bhoir, Vijay Naik, Ravindra Bhoir, Amritbuva Patil, and journalist Manoj Jalanawala enhanced the spiritual atmosphere with abhang renditions.

Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, along with several senior officials and employees, also joined the procession in traditional attire. Representatives of various organizations and institutions from Navi Mumbai actively participated, with the specially designed Swachhata Dindi caps drawing attention.

The celebrations included traditional games like fugdi and zhimma, performed in the civic headquarters premises, and concluded with the recitation of Pasaydan. Later, a devotional music concert by renowned singer Mangesh Borgavkar and his troupe enthralled the audience at the amphitheatre.

Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde lauded the enthusiastic participation of Navi Mumbaikars, emphasizing the unity and devotion displayed in commemorating the 750th birth anniversary of Saint Dnyaneshwar Maharaj.