Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Felicitates Winners Of Eco-Friendly And Plastic-Free Ganesh Festival Competition

NMMC felicitates winners of Eco-Friendly Ganesh Festival Competition 2024 in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Sunday felicitated the winners of its Eco-Friendly and Plastic-Free Ganesh Festival Competition 2024.

Prize Distribution at Civic Headquarters

The prize distribution ceremony was held at the civic headquarters amphitheatre. The event was organized by the Sports and Cultural Department on the occasion of Independence Day.

Commissioner Urges Plastic-Free Ganeshotsav

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, addressing the gathering, urged citizens to celebrate Ganeshotsav with devotion while adopting eco-friendly and plastic-free practices in view of climate change and its growing impact.

Winners of the Competition

In the competition, Morya Cultural Arts and Sports Niketan Ganesh Mandal from Sector 17, Koparkhairane bagged the first prize of Rs 25,000, while Navayug Utsav Mitra Mandal of Sector 10, Nerul and Shivchhaya Mitra Mandal of Sector 20, Turbhe secured second and third place respectively.

Consolation and Special Awards

Consolation prizes were awarded to Lokmanya Tilak Jankalyan Utsav Samiti (Sector 20, Nerul) and Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal (Sector 17, Vashi). Special prizes were also presented to Yuva Ganesh Utsav Mandal of Sector 8, Vashi for installing an eco-friendly idol, and Shivsai Mathadi Kamgar Mitra Mandal of Sector 4, Ghansoli for plastic-free decorations.

Judges Praise Eco-Friendly Efforts

Judge Rajesh Ahire praised the participating mandals for setting an example of environmental responsibility and expressed confidence that more groups would adopt eco-friendly practices in the coming year.

Musical Tribute to Saint Dnyaneshwar

The prize distribution was followed by a devotional musical program “Bhaktirang” by renowned singer Mangesh Borgavkar and his troupe, which was organized as part of the 750th birth anniversary celebrations of Saint Dnyaneshwar Maharaj.