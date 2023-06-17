Navi Mumbai: Map Made From Discarded Computers, Laptops Waste Adorns Civic Hall

A map of Navi Mumbai city crafted from discarded computer parts has been installed at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Chief's cabin at its headquarters in Belapur. The map using computer waste materials gives a panoramic view of the city and a message of best use waste to best. Artist Kishore Biswas and his colleagues from Waste to Best in Navi Mumbai, created the map of the NMMC area.

The NMMC has been focusing for a long time on 3 Rs (reduce, reuse and recycle) as part of its cleanliness survey. Nestled between the Sahyadri hills in the east and the gulf coast in the west, the city of Navi Mumbai is known as a well-planned modern city. The map installed at civic chief Rajesh Narvekar’s cabin shows the eight wards spread over 109.59 sq. km namely Digha, Airoli, Ghansoli, Koparkhairane, Turbhe, Vashi, Nerul, and Belapur.

In the past, the civic body got recognition in the Limca Book of Records for installing a map of India made from computer and laptop waste materials in the Solid Waste Management Department at the Municipal Headquarters. A similar map was also installed at Swachhta Park in Koparkhairane.

Similarly, a 5 feet high map of the NMMC area similarly made from the computer waste materials especially motherboard and other materials were used to make the map. “A total 23 discarded laptops, computer motherboards, capacitor, batteries and wires were used to make the map of Navi Mumbai that attracts attention due to its distinctive appearance,” said an official from NMMC.

As part of the Cleanliness Survey, a number of steps based on the concept of 3R are being taken with public participation by NMMC. “This is the best way to convey the message of 3R (reducing waste, reusing waste and recycling waste). A map of Navi Mumbai has been made from computerized waste materials based on reduce, reuse, and recycle,” Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said.