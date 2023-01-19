Navi Mumbai: Man commits suicide in Taloja graveyard; woman found unconscious at Dharna Camp

Representative Image | File Photo

A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging in a graveyard in Taloja on Wednesday. The man was found hanging with an iron rod in a graveyard in Nagzari.

The man was identified as Tukaram Sakharam Bambote and his elder brother found him hanging in the graveyard. The police sent the body to a Sub District Hospital in Panvel where he was declared dead. An accidental death report has been registered.

In a separate incident, the Taloja police found an unidentified homeless woman unconscious near the Shiv Sena branch at Dharna Camp in Taloja. The woman was taken to the Sub District Hospital Panvel where doctors declared her dead.

The age of the woman was around 50 to 55 years. The police have appealed to citizens to inform if anyone has information about the woman.

