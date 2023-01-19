Navi Mumbai: Monologue, poster and blog writing competition held to promote 'Kharghar Marathon 2023'

Representative Image | FPJ

Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex (RMISC) and Kharghar Residents Welfare Association jointly organised monologue, mural and blog writing competitions at Ramsheth Thakur College of Commerce and Science, Kharghar with a theme of 'Kharghar Marathon 2023'.

In the monologue acting competition, Rajshree Surve won the first prize, Shivanshu Kale won the second, and Pragati Mishra won the third. Similarly, in the mural writing competition, Shivani Kumari won the first prize, Chetan Tamkhane secured the second prize, and Sakshi Patil and Kumari Meher Hameed Khan won the third prize.

In addition, a total of 26 students participated in the blog writing competition. College Principal Dr. Rupendra Gaikwad and Principal of Ramsheth Thakur Higher Secondary School Nisha Nair encouraged the contestants to participate in the competition and congratulated the students who were successful in the competition. All these winners will be honoured with prizes and certificates on the day of the Kharghar Marathon 2013 on January 22.

