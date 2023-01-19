Travel from Mankhurd to Thane in just 5 minutes; here's how | sourced

Tired of travelling for long duration from Mankhurd to Thane? Now, Mankhurd-Thane flyover in Chheda Nagar, a traffic improvement project is now in its final stage and an important phase of this work was completed on Monday, January 16. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned to start the flyover for public use from February 15. Once the bridge is open to the public, the problem of traffic congestion in Chheda Nagar will be resolved and commuters can then cover the Mankhurd-Thane distance in just five minutes.

'Chheda Nagar Traffic Improvement Project' involves construction of three flyovers and one subway in Chheda Nagar. This was thought because the traffic congestion at Chheda Nagar Junction is a major issue for vehicles coming from the Eastern Freeway.

Under this project, the first of these three-lane bridges is 680 meters long and connects Sion and Thane. The second two-lane flyover is 1,235 meters long and will be directly connected to Thane from Mankhurd Road.

The third 638 meter long Cheda Nagar flyover connects Santacruz to Chembur road and was opened for traffic in March 2022 which has eased traffic congestion in Chheda Nagar. The entire project cost is estimated to be about ₹ 249.29 crores.

