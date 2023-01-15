Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Mumbaikars run for a cause win hearts

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Mumbaikars run for a cause | FPJ- Chhaya Gupta

Over 55,000 participants took to the streets of Mumbai on Sunday, January 15, for the 18th edition of the iconic Tata Mumbai Marathon, as the city bursts to life in a celebration of #HarDilMumbai.

The event saw Mumbaikars participating in the race for various social causes including women and men's rights, LGBTQIA+ rights and tribal welfare.

A Fight Against Sexual Abuse:

HEAL Foundation volunteers | FPJ- Chhaya Gupta

16-year-old girls studying in The Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai participated in 'Dream Run'. The group of girls are part of 'HEAL Foundation' that works towards child sexual abuse. The girls carried a slogan 'Help Eradicate Abuse Through Learning'.

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur:

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur | FPJ- Chhaya Gupta

The foundation members have been participating in Mumbai Marathon for the last few years to raise money for their hospital in Dharampur, which offers free of cost service for people in rural India.

"This year we are participating with the theme 'Lights, Camera, Compassion' to raise money for Animal Hospital and Women Empowerment," said one of the volunteers.

Watch:

Running to preserve nature and Indian culture:

Mumbaikar Preeti Kapoor running to preserve nature and Indian culture | FPJ- Chhaya Gupta

Mumbai-resident Preeti Kapoor showed up in a Kantara avatar. Her costume was dedicated to Indian culture. "I want to remind people about tradition, nature and culture of India which people are forgetting these days. Preserve our culture," she said.

Vaastav Foundation- Fighting for Men's Rights:

Vaastav Foundation- Fighting for Men's Rights | FPJ- Chhaya Gupta

Men's rights are equally important in equal living society and the members of Vaastav Foundation have been participating in the marathon for the last six years. "We are a platform where a man can share their grievances and for gender neutral laws. We also have suicide helpline number specially for men. Marathon participation helps in creating awareness amongst people about our foundation and the work we do," said one of the volunteers.

Urja Trust- For Homeless Women and LGBTQIA+ Youth:

Urja Trust- Homeless Women and LBT Youth | FPJ- Chhaya Gupta

Inclusivity is paramount to democracy and many institutions and individuals are working hard to ensure India remains mother of democracy. Ankita from Urja Trust said, "We work for individual rights. 3000 individuals helped so far in past 10 years. Marathon helps us gain visibility. Most women and LGBTQIA+ youth who are survivor of violence, are now a part of the race today."

Words from a LBT youth:

Jyotirmay Foundation- for the physically challenged people:

Jyotirmay Foundation- for the physically challenged people | FPJ- Chhaya Gupta

Jyotirmay Foundation is located in Vile Parle area in Mumbai and Tejasvi Shinde, a member of the foundation said, "We help physically challenged people across all age groups come together earn their basic livelihood by teaching them to make several handicrafts and they get paid for it while they also have fun making new friends here. They are running marathon to show we are not lesser than anyone and can do anything."

Running for self- 'I am not lesser than anyone'- A blind racer:

Rashmi Parashar and Revnappa Chuchakoti- escorted Amarjeet Singh Chawla- the blind racer in the 21 km race in Mumbai Marathon | FPJ- Chhaya Gupta

Amarjeet Singh Chawla, a 67-year-old blind racer participated in Mumbai half marathon, a 21 km race. When you see him, you won't believe that he is so fit at this age and despite disability he has completed 145 half marathons.

He is a sports adventure lover and a proud trekker, who has set many records and is still aiming high.

Watch him speak what inspires him to be here and doing it all: