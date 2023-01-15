FPJ Exclusive: After winning Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 Chavi Yadav is eyeing for Asian Games

Indian Elite Women Category winner Chavi Yadav speaks to Free Press Journal on her win in 42 km Mumbai Marathon | FPJ- Chhaya Gupta

The 18th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon was held after a break of two years due to the pandemic. International runners, professional athletes, enthusiastic citizens, citizens running for a cause, women sarpanchs participated in the marathon on Sunday, January 15, in Mumbai. The Indian men's and women's full marathon winners were awarded with ₹ 5,00,000 each.

FPJ spoke to Chavi Yadav, who won in the 'Indian Elite Women Category', by completing 42 kms run in the record time of 2:50:39 seconds. She said, "Wasn't sure if I could complete it, but participated in the race." Chavi hails from Uttar Pradesh and this was her first marathon. "My academy mentor in Bhopal got me registered for the marathon at the last moment," she shared.

On the preparations part, Chavi said that she would ran for about two hours everyday. "Earlier, I ran for 1 hour 50 mins and not more than 25 kms," said the 30-year-old winner adding that she is preparing for the upcoming "Asian Games for Asian Games for steeplechase race."

Watch 'Unstoppable' Chavi Yadav's interview:

Last year, Chavi won Cross Country 10 kms race in Germany.

At least 55,000 amateurs participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon running on the streets of the maximum city. Former Asian marathon champion and Olympian Gopi Thonakal won the first price by covering the distance of 42 kms in 2:16:38 secods. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flagged off the Tata Mumbai Marathon — Dream Run. Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis,a nd former sports minister Kiren Rijiju were also present during the opening ceremony.