 Navi Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Conducts Mock Drill At Its City Gate Station In Mahape
Navi Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Conducts Mock Drill At Its City Gate Station In Mahape

The mock drill was conducted with the help of Rabale Fire Brigade, Police authorities and Traffic Police, Mutual Aid Response Group (MARG), District Disaster Management cell, Thane Belapur Industries Association (TBIA), DISH (Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health) teams and GAIL authorities all of whom played a major part in executing their role in handling the situation.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 03:27 AM IST
article-image
MGL conducts an Emergency Mock Drill at its City Gate Station in Mahape | FPJ

Mahanagar Gas Ltd ( MGL) conducted a major mock drill session at its City Gate Station (CGS) in Mahape on 25th September, 2024 for reaffirming the responsiveness of the team in a crisis situation and to meet regulatory requirements.

A gas leakage leading to fire in City Gate Station and associated piping system was simulated on ground, where response time frame and appropriateness of actions were observed. The mock drill was conducted with the help of Rabale Fire Brigade, Police authorities and Traffic Police, Mutual Aid Response Group (MARG), District Disaster Management cell, Thane Belapur Industries Association (TBIA), DISH (Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health) teams and GAIL authorities all of whom played a major part in executing their role in handling the situation.

After the successful completion of the mock drill, representatives from the Fire Brigade, Police and MARG shared their feedback regarding the drill and on areas of improvement in handling a situation like this. MGL’s response in handling the situation was highly appreciated by the concerned authorities.

