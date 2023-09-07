Mahanagar Gas Line To Play Spoilsport On Janmashtami As Services To Be Hit For 9 Hours In Parts Of Thane & Mulund

Image for representation |

Thane: The joy of thousands of consumers will be spoiled on the day of Dahi Handi festival as the gas supply of some parts of Mulund East and West and Kopri in Thane East will be interrupted for nine hours due to the failure of the Mahanagar Gas line.

As per the press release from the Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), "At around 8 am on Thursday morning, It came to the notice of Mahanagar Gas that there was a malfunction in the pipeline which is the main channel of Mahanagar Gas. Mahanagar Gas immediately undertook the work of repairing the gas line. But since it will take time to complete this work, the supply of thousands of customers of Mahanagar Gas here will be interrupted till 4 pm on Thursday."

The joy of the housewives, who were preparing to make sweet dishes on the occasion of Dahi Handi was dampened due to the interruption of gas supply during the festive season. Due to disruption of the said supply, Mulund East, West and Kopri East areas of Thane were hit hard. Meanwhile, this gas supply will be restored till 4 pm.

Mahanagar Gas has expressed regret for the inconvenience to the customers.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)