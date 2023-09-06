Thane News: TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar Warns Of Action If Unauthorised Constructions Get New Water Connections

TMC chief Abhijit Bangar | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: Expressing strong displeasure over unauthorised constructions in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) jurisdiction the TMC chief Abhijit Bangar held a meeting on Wednesday, of all circle deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners. He asked them whether they are waiting for an accident to happen after the unauthorised constructions are completed and the citizens are living there.

The TMC chief also warned of strict action against executive engineer if unauthorised constructions get new water and electricity connections. He also mentioned that every unauthorised construction should be registered immediately.

Every unauthorised construction should be immediately boarded up. A firm board should be put up stating that this construction is unauthorised and no one should build a house here. Do not apply temporary flex. The cost of the board should be recovered by adding property tax on unauthorised construction. Also, if anyone removes this board, a case should be filed against him for obstructing government work.

Mahavitaran and Torrent should be informed so that electricity is not supplied to unauthorised constructions. The commissioner asked them to inform them in writing that if electricity is still supplied, the responsibility will remain with them. He also clarified that it should be ensured that water and electricity will not be supplied under any circumstances unless there is a no-objection license from the municipal planning department.

There are many complaints of unauthorised constructions from Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra areas. In January, through a circular, necessary manpower and machinery for demolishing unauthorised constructions has been provided to each Assistant Commissioner. If they need further help, that too will be provided immediately. Therefore, immediate action should be taken against unauthorised construction. Despite this, if the expected action is not taken, the Assistant Commissioner will be responsible for it said Bangar.

The TMC chief said that, "We have seen accidents like Lucky Compound, Sairaj Building. So everyone should be aware that the lives of citizens will not be endangered due to their carelessness. The unauthorised constructions should not be deliberately ignored."

It is said that only the slab is broken while taking action against unauthorised concrete construction. The original roof of the building remains the same. Later on it is rebuilt. It is even more dangerous. Therefore, the entire structure should be demolished. If it is not possible to do so, the exact reason should be reported in writing said Bangar.

If the building remains standing despite repeated demolition, the cost of the demolition will be recovered from the concerned Assistant Commissioner, warned the TMC chief.

Remove unauthorised constructions on government land

The concerned Assistant Commissioner should give the information about all unauthorised constructions on government land in TMC area within two days. Immediate action should be taken to demolish those constructions. All constructions including unauthorised protective walls should be demolished. Also, care should be taken that unauthorised constructions do not take place on the reserved plots in the development plan. Henceforth, action will be taken without giving any notice if it is found that unauthorised construction is taking place on government land.

Create dashboard in 15 days

A computerised system (dashboard) should be prepared within 15 days to provide daily information on complaints, survey, list, notice and action of unauthorized constructions. The TMC chief said that he will review it every fortnight.