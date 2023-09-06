 Thane: TMC Announces Water Cut In Some Parts On September 8
The water supply department of the TMC has appealed to the citizens to keep proper stock of water and cooperate with the Thane civic body.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) | File Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday announced that the water supply will be suspended in some areas of Thane for 24 hours for essential and urgent maintenance and repair works on Friday, September 8.

As a result, during this shutdown period, the water supply will be completely shut down for 24 hours in some parts of Ghodbunder Road, Lokmanya Nagar, Vartak Nagar, Saket, Ritupark, Gandhinagar, Rustomjee, Indira Nagar, Rupadevi, Srinagar, Samta Nagar, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, Mumbra and Kalwa.

Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner of TMC said, "Due to the shutdown, there is a possibility of low pressure water supply for the next one to two days till the water supply is restored." The water supply department of the TMC has appealed to the citizens to keep proper stock of water and cooperate with the Thane civic body.

article-image

