Thane: TMC Joins Hands With IIT-Mumbai To Launch Initiatives For Proper Growth Of Newborns

Thane: Under Thane Municipal Corporation's Mukhyamantri Matrutva Suraksha's scheme, the TMC and IIT-Mumbai will jointly launch activities for the healthy and proper growth of newborns. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be soon signed and this initiative will be implemented in the municipal area, informed TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Monday.

The initiative will focus on baby nutrition and maternal care from birth to 10 months. Along with this, emphasis will be placed on the specific method of breastfeeding the baby. It is the concept of Dr.Rupal Dalal of the Center for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas who is working with IIT-Mumbai. It has been implemented in some other districts of the state.

Bangar said, "For six months after the birth of the baby, giving the baby only breast milk without any other food is very necessary for the growth of the baby. However,breastfeeding alone does not achieve the desired goal of overall growth of the baby. Breastfeeding is beneficial for mother and baby only if it is done properly. Also, the baby benefits from mother's milk to its full potential and contributes to the overall development of the baby. In the past, districts where this method has been adopted have seen a significant change in the growth graph of that baby. If this training is given to pregnant mothers before the birth of the baby, the mothers will be able to use it. Also, it will be possible to achieve the expected growth of a baby who benefits from breastfeeding in a proper manner for the entire six months."

Trainers to be selected from Anganwadi Sevika and Asha Sevika

"For this initiative, 50 master trainers will be selected from Anganwadi Sevika and Asha Sevika in Thane. They will be trained through the expert team of IIT Mumbai. These Master Trainers will train all other Anganwadi Sevikas and Asha Sevikas. Finally, information and demonstration of this activity will be given to expectant mothers and lactating mothers through them.Latest technology will be used to reach this initiative to mothers and a mobile app will be used for it. This information is made available through a dialect video to better explain this technique to the mothers. For example, if a breastfeeding mother is not breastfeeding her baby properly, the health worker will explain to her the proper breastfeeding practices. Information about it will be given through short videos prepared by experts. Also, emphasis will be placed on individual counseling and feedback.Apart from breastfeeding, this activity will also provide information on what should be complementary nutrition for mothers and babies. For this, information will also be provided regarding the cooking methods of grains and vegetables available in the local area" explained Bangar.

Road ahead

The Thane civic body chief said Under the 'Mukhya Mantri Matrutva Suraksha' Yojana, many activities are being undertaken for the nutrition of mothers and children and their strong health. This initiative through IIT, Mumbai will help to achieve the objective of promoting a basic aspect like breastfeeding which is very essential for the overall growth of the baby, as well as proper breastfeeding practices to reach the mothers in the city. Along with the implementation of the programme, necessary changes will be made in the implementation of the initiative after determining the impact and taking into account the feedback from the mothers. Asha and Anganwadi Sevika are the most important link in the health system to implement this program in a timely manner.

