Thane: NCP To Distribute First-Aid Kits To 60 Govinda Teams

Thane: First aid kits were distributed to Govinda teams in Thane city on behalf of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Thane unit medical cell by Jitendra Awhad in the presence of district president Suhas Desai and youth president Vikram Khamkar. The first aid kit was prepared by Thane district president of medical cell Asad Chaus.

This kit includes five relispray, pain reliever tablets, bandages, dettol, various types of ointments, antibiotics and about ten types of other medicines.

On Monday, September 4 Awhad presented this kit to the representatives of five Govinda teams. These kits will be given to around 60 Govinda teams in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Necessary medical assistance to Govindas

Talking about the initiative, Chaus said, "This concept is being implemented as per the order of NCP National General Secretary Jitendra Awhad and under the guidance of president of Medical Cell Pandit Aaga, Thane district president Suhas Desai and with the cooperation of Youth president Vikram Khamkar. This first aid kit is being provided through the medical cell of NCP. Moreover, if a Govinda is seriously injured, we intend to provide the necessary medical assistance if he and his family contacts us."

