Thane: 64 Govindas injured during Dahi-Handi celebration | AFP

Thane: The Dahi-Handi celebration in Thane city after two years of gap was with lots of pomp, but during the celebration around 64 govindas injured in Thane. Nine govindas are taking treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Kalwa and they are stable.

The govindas who are getting treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Kalwa has been identified as Nitin Chavan(16), Shailesh Pathak (32), Shitalu Tiwari (25), Sahil Jogle (15), Anand Ranu (5), Prafulla Pisal (19), Sunny Gaurav (12), Balaji Patil (30), Zahid Shaikh (20) all the residents of Thane and Kalwa received minor injury on hands, nose and legs. According to the chief medical officer from CSM hospital in Kalwa all are stable now.

Two govindas were admitted at civil hospital in Thane and after first aid treatment they were released. Suraj Parkar (38) a resident of Wadala who was on the way to Thane for Dahi-Handi celebration fell from his bike at Teen Hath Naka in Thane and his left leg was injured during the incident while the other Prathamesh Durgale (28) a resident of Khopat in Thane fell while trying to form the pyramid and there was minor injury on his left eye.

Santosh Shinde (52) a resident of Naupada in Thane fell down while forming the pyramid tier at Dahi-Handi near Prabhat Cinema and he was in unconscious state and he has been admitted at Kaushalya hospital in Thane. Shinde has been kept in the intensive care unit and he is undergoing treatment.

Bhimrao Jadhav, Chief Medical Officer of CSM hospital, Kalwa said, "The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) arranged four medical teams at four of the eight main Dahi-Handi locations in Thane city and at remaining four locations mobile team was kept to have a check on the injured govindas. Nine govindas are being treated at the CSM hospital in Kalwa; they are doing well."

Number of injured govindas mentioned below:

1)District Government Hospital: 2

2)Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa: 9

3)Medical Assistance Team: 52

4) Kaushalya Hospital: 01