Navi Mumbai: Locals join the “Clean Air For Panvel” initiative by Waatavaran foundation

Residents of Kharghar, Taloja and Panvel breathe polluted air for at least 17 hours a day, according to a one-month research study conducted by Waatavaran Foundation in 2020.

The air quality of Panvel and adjoining areas is declining day by day and due to the highly polluted air, the health of Panvelkars’ is in danger.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, Dr. Sanjeev Mehta, Chest Physician, Lilavati Hospital warned during a convention called #CleanAirForPanvel held in Panvel.

The convention was organised by Watavaran Foundation and during the convention, it came to light that the highest levels of air pollution in Panvel and adjoining areas were recorded in the morning.

Dr Mehta said that citizens of Panvel and the local body need to discuss strategic measures against air pollution. “Today, the lungs of the youths are being halved like the lungs of the citizens aged fifty to seventy years. While doing research on finding out the capacities of the lungs of the nurses between the age group of 25 to 30, we found out that their functioning capacity has declined by 25 %, which is really very alarming”, said Dr Mehta.

Bhagwan Kesbhat, Founder & CEO of Waatavaran Foundation, said, “Residents of Panvel and surrounding areas are breathing polluted air for 17 hours a day. Our generation is the last generation that can try to prevent climate change. Therefore, we should gather all our strength as soon as possible for clean air”.

He further said “Increasing air pollution is a serious issue and will not go unnoticed. On the other hand, if this problem is not addressed universally today, we will have time to repent in the near future and we will miss the opportunity to improve anything”.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:04 AM IST