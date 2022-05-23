e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / 22-year-old held at Panvel station with four country-made pistols worth Rs 3.47 lakh

22-year-old held at Panvel station with four country-made pistols worth Rs 3.47 lakh

The accused was identified as Gopal Bhardwaj, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

Amit Srivastava | Updated on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 10:35 PM IST

22-year-old held at Panvel station with four country-made pistols worth Rs 3.47 lakh | Photo: Pexels
22-year-old held at Panvel station with four country-made pistols worth Rs 3.47 lakh | Photo: Pexels
Advertisement

Unit 2 of the crime branch arrested a 22-year-old from Panvel railway station with four country made pistols and four live cartridges. The accused had come to sell the firearms.

Acting on a tip off received from sources, the crime branch officials led a trap near Panvel Railway station and caught the accused when he came over there. The accused was identified as Gopal Bhardwaj, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials from the crime branch, they had received information that the sale of firearms increased and thus they had formed a team. The cost of seized firearms is Rs 3.47 lakh. The accused has been booked under section 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

ALSO READ

No Monkeypox cases reported in Mumbai so far: BMC Mumbai No Monkeypox cases reported in Mumbai so far: BMC Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 10:35 PM IST