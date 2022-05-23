22-year-old held at Panvel station with four country-made pistols worth Rs 3.47 lakh

Unit 2 of the crime branch arrested a 22-year-old from Panvel railway station with four country made pistols and four live cartridges. The accused had come to sell the firearms.

Acting on a tip off received from sources, the crime branch officials led a trap near Panvel Railway station and caught the accused when he came over there. The accused was identified as Gopal Bhardwaj, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials from the crime branch, they had received information that the sale of firearms increased and thus they had formed a team. The cost of seized firearms is Rs 3.47 lakh. The accused has been booked under section 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 10:35 PM IST