Navi Mumbai: Kharghar cops book PMC corporator for holding birthday party during pandemic

Kharghar police booked a BJP corporator of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) for allegedly holding a birthday party at his office in Kharghar and allowed gathering on Sunday evening. Residents complained to police regarding the noise due to the gathering at the corporator’s office.

However, the corporator refuted the claims and said it was residents of the area who had come for their work.

Police said that Nilesh Baviskar, a BJP corporator from ward number 6 has been booked for allowing a gathering of around 25 to 30 people at his office at sector 18 in Kharghar on Sunday evening. According to police, there was a gathering of around 25 to 30 people at the office when beat marshals visited his office after residents complained.