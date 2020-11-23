Navi Mumbai: Kharghar cops book PMC corporator for holding birthday party during pandemic

Kharghar police booked a BJP corporator of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) for allegedly holding a birthday party at his office in Kharghar and allowed gathering on Sunday evening. Residents complained to police regarding the noise due to the gathering at the corporator’s office.
However, the corporator refuted the claims and said it was residents of the area who had come for their work.
Police said that Nilesh Baviskar, a BJP corporator from ward number 6 has been booked for allowing a gathering of around 25 to 30 people at his office at sector 18 in Kharghar on Sunday evening. According to police, there was a gathering of around 25 to 30 people at the office when beat marshals visited his office after residents complained.
Shatrughan Mali, the senior police inspector from Kharghar police station confirmed that a case under section 188 of IPC has been registered against Baviskar. “When police reached at his office after residents complained, we found that there was a gathering. During the pandemic, such gathering is not allowed as this is a violation of lockdown norms,” said Mali.
When FPJ contacted Baviskar, he said that there was no birthday party on Sunday. “Though citizens had come to wish and other work, it was not my birthday on Sunday,” said Baviskar. He added that my birthday was on November 21 and the incident being talked about is about November 22. “I am a local representative and people come for various work. Small children had come to offer painting and the number of people was not even more than 10,” said Baviskar.
Earlier, Ajay Bahira, the BJP corporator from ward number 20 of PMC was arrested for holding a birthday party at his terrace in Panvel. This is the second incident when a corporator of PMC was found for violating the lockdown norms.
