Navi Mumbai: Schools to remain closed till December 31

The schools in Navi Mumbai will remain closed till December 31 as both civic bodies have extended the reopening of schools. The civic bodies issued fresh guidelines on the reopening of schools on Saturday. The state government allowed to reopen schools from class 9 to 12 from November. However, the government decision on the reopening of schools left on the local authorities.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued guidelines on Saturday.

Schools in Maharashtra, which are shut since March due to the coronavirus outbreak, were set to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from November 23, post-Diwali-holidays.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of NMMC informed that all schools will be remain closed till December 31 and the decision has been taken after studying the COVID 19 situations in the city. “Though the active cases are declining under the NMMC area, the civic body does not want any laxity as the second wave of COVID can be more dangerous,” said Bangar.

Similarly, Sudhakar Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner of PMC says that they have issued a fresh guideline on Saturday to keep all schools closed till December 31. Despite the number of active cases of COVID 19 has come down sharply in Panvel, the civic body believes that this is not the right time to reopen schools.

Even Aditi Tatkare, the guardian minister of the Raigad district clarified that the local administration will take a decision on the reopening of the schools.

However, the secondary and higher secondary examination of classes 10 and 12 will be held as per the schedule. “There is no change in the examination and teaching and non-teaching staffs will be allowed for COVID tests,” said Deshmukh.