Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC, PMC sees 20% rise in active COVID-19 cases in one week

For the last week, there has been a sharp rise in COVID-19 positive cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) as well as in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area. Earlier, positive cases had dropped to less than 100 cases per day which have again reached around 175 to 200 cases per day.

The civic body says that during Diwali and other festivals, a large number of people came out of their homes, and the current rise is due to negligence.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 which had dropped to 1,112 under the NMMC area on November 17 has reached to 1,341 -- a sharp rise of 21 per cent.

According to a senior civic official, for the last week, more people are found infected with COVID 19 than being discharged. “This is one of the reasons why the number of active cases is again rising,” said a senior civic official. He added that daily COVID-19 cases had come around 60 which has again reached over 160."

A number of activities have started under the Mission Begin Again and now more people are stepping out of their homes. The civic body is stressing on wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. However, a little negligence will have severe implications,” said the official.

Similarly, under the PMC area where daily cases of COVID-19 had come down under 20 has again reached 60. Even there is a rise of around 20% active cases. The number of active cases had dropped to 400 and has now increased to 495.

In fact, a couple of nodes where active cases were almost nil has started increasing. The Panvel node which had zero active cases in the first week of November, now has 63 active cases.

At present, under the PMC area, the total number of active cases are 495, and the recovery rate stands at 95.71 per cent. The corporation saw a total of 24,886 positive cases and 573 deaths.

Similarly, the NMMC has a total of 1,341 active cases with a 95 per cent recovery rate. The city saw a total of 47,075 positive cases of which 44,776 with a 95 per cent recovery returned home. However, a total of 958 people died due to the COVID-19 infection.