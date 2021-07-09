Navi Mumbai: JNPT starts trial operation at its newly built coastal berth

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), flagged off trial operations at the newly constructed coastal berth from Friday onwards. The maiden trial run commenced with the handling of 'ONGC Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) GREATSHIP DHRITI. It undertook the said project under the ‘Sagarmala’ program of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways in a bid to provide impetus for the coastal cargo movement.





The dedicated coastal berth construction was completed in November 2020. According to the JNPT, this berth will provide better infrastructure for coastal shipping and decongest rail and road networks, ensuring cost-competitive and effective multi-modal transportation solutions.





In the commencement of the first trial run, JNPT Chairman Sanjay Sethi said, "The construction of the dedicated berth is in tune with the government’s policy to promote coastal shipping to shift freight from road to an environment-friendly and cost-effective mode of transport. The coastal berth will aid in smooth and faster coastal movement of cargo through a green channel. Apart from meeting the objectives of the Ministry, the coastal berth will help increasing coastal shipping share in the domestic cargo movement and help the EXIM community".



The Coastal Berth at JNPT is expected to handle about 2.5 million tonnes of coastal cargo like break bulk, dry bulk among others. Moreover, with back up area of 11 hectares for cargo storage yard, setting up of silos are planned for storage of cement which will enable faster turnaround of vessels.



Currently JNPT operates five container terminals: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT), the Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), the Gateway Terminals India Pvt. Ltd. (GTIPL), Nhava Sheva International Gateway Terminal (NSIGT) and the newly commissioned Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCTPL). The Port also has a shallow water berth for general cargo and another liquid cargo terminal which is managed by BPCL-IOCL consortium.

