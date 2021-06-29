In a major technological momentum, JNPT inaugurates 2 Mobile X-ray Scanners

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s premier container port in a major technological push and with a vision to enhance the port’s efficacy, inaugurated 2 Mobile X-ray Scanners at NSICT & APMT. The mobile scanners were inaugurated by Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, and Pr. Commissioner of Customs, U. Niranjan, JNCH, in the presence of the stakeholders and Trade representatives. Three Mobile Container Scanners one each for the three Terminals of JNPORT viz. JNPCT, DPWorld and APMT were procured through IPA and installed by Port at the total project cost of 101 Crores. Out of these three scanners, one Scanner was rolled out for operation on 30.03.2021. In addition to this, Port is also installing one Drive through Container Scanner for BMCTPL at the total cost of Rs. 46.25 Crores. Presently 75% work for this project is completed and same is expected to be operational by March, 2022.