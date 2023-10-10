Navi Mumbai: Jasai PAPs Call Off Protest After CIDCO Pledges To Promptly Issue Letter Of Intent

CIDCO Bhavan | File Photo

Project-affected persons (PAP) from Jasai in Uran have withdrawn their planned protest to halt work on the Nerul-Uran railway after receiving assurances that the letter of intent for compensation plots will be issued soon. This decision was made during a meeting held on Monday.

PAPs have alleged that they have not received the promised 12.5% developed plots as compensation for the last 34 years, receiving only empty promises in return.

Angry Jasai villagers, led by Sarpanch Santosh Gharat, had previously issued a warning to halt work on the Nerul-Uran railway project.

CIDCO officials pledge to promptly issue letter of intent

However, a meeting was convened with the presence of CIDCO's Chief Land and Survey Officer Deepak Kshirsagar, Senior Police Inspector Satish Dhumal, and other officials, along with villagers. During the meeting, CIDCO officials pledged to promptly issue the letter of intent.

Jasai Sarpanch Santosh Gharat informed that, following the assurance given by CIDCO Chief Land and Survey Officer Deepak Kshirsagar, the work stoppage movement for the Nerul Uran Railway Project has been called off. A review meeting is scheduled for October 20 to assess progress. However, if no action is taken even after this, the protest may resume.

