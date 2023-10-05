Navi Mumbai: 'Buyer-Seller Meet' At CIDCO Exhibition In Vashi Sees Huge Participation; 28 Agreements Done | Amit Srivastava

In October, the Umed—Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission (MSRLM) organized a state-level 'Buyer Seller Meet' at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi. The event saw participation from representatives of 41 leading chain companies and self-help groups, including women producers. During the meet, a total of 28 agreements were executed.

Initiative receives overwhelming response

This innovative 'Buyer Seller Meet,' orchestrated by the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission, aims to create a platform where major companies and buyers converge. This initiative marks a significant milestone, providing a sustainable market for both agricultural and non-agricultural products crafted by women. Principal Secretary of the Rural Development Department, Eknath Dawle, expressed satisfaction at the overwhelming response received by this initiative.

Dawle highlighted that the Rural Development Department is actively supporting rural women through the UMED Campaign, empowering them financially and fostering self-reliance.

Sustainable market for women

Given that agriculture is the primary occupation of UMED women in rural areas, the program's main objective was to facilitate the wholesale purchase of their agro-based products by various companies and chain traders, ensuring favorable returns for farmers. Women representing UMED from 34 districts across the state showcased samples of their produce and farm products at the event.

The meet featured sample displays of quality grains and pulses such as soybean, chili, turmeric, tur, gram, maize, millet, ragi, sorghum, spices, jaggery, honey, fruits, herbs, and oilseeds. Representatives from over 30 organizations and companies attended as buyers. These buyers expressed keen interest in signing contracts due to the availability of organic and pure products offered by women. The enthusiasm displayed by buyers during this program is poised to create a sustainable market for women in the future.