Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde, Amit Shah Trains Guns On Thackeray During Rally

Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress for speaking the language of Pakistan. Congress eats the bread of India and works for Pakistan, alleged Shinde. “Insulting martyrs and shielding Kasab is an act of treason,” said CM Shinde. A person who is claiming descent from Balasaheb Thackeray should have ashamed while sitting beside the Congress,” Shinde added.

Shinde was addressing a rally in support of Dr Hemant Sawara, candidate of Maha Vikas Aghadi from Palghar.

“Three years ago sadhus were massacred in Palghar. The MVA had shielded the accused and denied justice to the sadhus. However, no one dared to touch sadhus after Mahayuti formed the government in Maharashtra,” he further said.

Meanwhile, speaking at a rally in Dhule Lok Sabha constituency to garner support for BJP nominee Subhash Bhamre, Home Minister Amit Shah posed several questions for Uddhav Thackeray.

“Congress leaders are supporting Kasab. I ask Uddhav Thackeray – are you with the Congress leaders? The Congress wants to bring back Muslim Personal Law, are you with them? Rahul Gandhi opposes Veer Savarkar, do you agree with him? Udhayanidhi Stalin opposes Sanatan Dharma, are you supporting him?” he asked.

Addressing the rally, HM Shah also wondered why the Congress as well as Uddhav Thackeray, despite being invited for the January 22 Pran Partishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, did not turn up.

“Because they were scared of losing their vote bank, the BJP does not have any such fear,” the Home Minister said.

The Congress did not remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir because of the same appeasement politics, the senior BJP leader said.