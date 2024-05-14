'Sitting Beside Congress Should Have Felt Shameful For...': CM Eknath Shinde

CM Eknath Shinde | X/@mieknathshinde

CM Eknath Shinde targeted the Congress party and Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. "Congress is speaking the language of Pakistan. Congress eats the bread of India and works for Pakistan, insulting martyrs and shielding Kasab is an act of treason done by Congress," said CM Shinde. "A person who claims descent from Balasaheb Thackeray should have felt ashamed while sitting beside Congress," criticised Shinde.

Shinde was addressing a rally in support of Dr. Hemant Sawara, a candidate of Mahavikas Aghadi from Palghar Constituency. "Three years ago, sadhus were massacred in Palghar. MVA had shielded the accused and abstained from giving sadhus justice. However, no one dared to touch sadhus after Mahayuti formed the government in Maharashtra."

While praising PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, Shinde said, "After the abrogation of article 370, Rahul Gandhi had said a pool of blood would flow, but Shah shut the mouth of Congress and terrorists. Kashmir is breathing freely. Because of PM Modi and Home Minister Shah, the tricolor is flying at Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir."

CM Shinde said that for the last five hundred years, it has been the dream of every Indian that the Ram Mandir should be constructed, and PM Modi has completed the dream of every Indian. Shinde also expressed gratitude to Amit Shah for helping to break Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra two years back.

Shinde appealed to people to vote for the Shiv Sena candidate and shut the mouths of opposition parties. "The time has come to douse the flaming torch," said Shinde.

Shinde also warned UBT Shiv Sena not to target PM Modi and Amit Shah. Accused of 1993 bomb blasts are campaigning for MVA, alleged Shinde.