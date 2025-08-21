 Navi Mumbai International Airport To Be Named After Loknete D B Patil, Says BJP MLA Prashant Thakur
Navi Mumbai International Airport To Be Named After Loknete D B Patil, Says BJP MLA Prashant Thakur

Thakur said the centre has consistently responded positively to the demand and will honor the sentiments of Raigad residents. “Considering the contribution of D. B. Patil and the emotions of the people, this airport will definitely bear his name. This is not about one party or leader but about the rights and feelings of the entire Raigad district,” he stated.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:42 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai International Airport | File

Amid fresh objections to the ongoing demand for naming the Navi Mumbai International Airport after late farmer leader D. B. Patil, BJP MLA Prashant Thakur has asserted that the decision is certain and will be taken before the airport becomes operational.

Criticizing opponents, Thakur reminded that those now raising objections had remained silent when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government earlier attempted to derail the naming movement. He also pointed out that committee members, expected to remain neutral, had taken political positions against BJP MLA Mahesh Baldi, who spearheaded protests for the naming and even faced court cases in the process.

“The attempt to undermine Baldi’s efforts and oppose the naming is politically motivated,” Thakur said.

