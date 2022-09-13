Navi Mumbai: Home tutor booked after burn marks found on 3-year-old

Photo: Representative Image

The Kharghar police booked a home tuition tutor after a 3-year-old student was found with burn injuries on her body. The tutor allegedly ignored and did not show any sympathy when the child's father asked about it.

The father of the child alleged that the injury marks were due to assault by the woman tutor as she did not show any remorse and was not even ready to accept that the 3-year-old kid was hurt when she was in the tuition class.

The house tutor has been identified as Sadhna Santosh Gaikwad, a resident of sector 15 in Kharghar.

As per the complaint, on September 8, the father dropped her child off at the house tutor as the child's mother was busy with other work, but when he went to pick her up, he found red marks on her cheek and hand. When asked about the injury marks, the teacher ignored and did not show any sympathy toward the child.

After they returned home, he found one more mark on the knee of the child. The next day, the child's parents went to show the mark to a doctor to which they were informed that it was burned injuries on her body. During this period, the parents tried to understand from the teacher how her daughter got the injury, however, without showing any sympathy or acknowledging the matter, the teacher did not say anything.

Following the incident and brutality on their child, the parents then approached the police and registered a case. Amid the complaint, a case was registered against the tutor under section 324 of IPC and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act.

Read Also Panvel: Five Bangladeshi nationals held for entering and staying in India illegally