Panvel: Five Bangladeshi nationals held for entering and staying in India illegally

The Panvel Taluka police arrested five Bangladesh nationals for allegedly entering India without having valid documents and staying. Of the five, four are women who work as waitresses.

The police carried out a raid last week after getting information from a constable attached to Hill Line police station in Thane City that a few women were allegedly kept in a room.

Hill Line police station constable Praveen Kashinath Patil then approached the Panvel Taluka police station with one Sohail Ali Mohamed Ali Shaikh and a woman identified as Rozina Khatun Jhakir Mondol who claimed that three Bangladeshi women were being kept illegally at a house in Kon village in Panvel.

Based on the information, the police formed a team and carried out a raid on the night of September 7. During the raid at the house in Kon village, the police found three more women. When inquired, they said they work as waitresses.

"When they were asked whether they are Indian or Bangladeshi, they admitted that they are from Bangladesh. But they failed to show the documents,” said an official from Panvel Taluka police station.

The three women were identified as Julie Begum Khadimul Ghazi, 37, Shampa Baigum Shahidul Sheikh, 25, and Nadira Irshad Sheikh, 33.

After the investigation, the police came to know that Sohail Ali Mohamed Ali Shaikh and Rozina Khatun Jhakir Mondol were also Bangladeshi and they all entered India without having the right documents.

Accordingly, a case was registered by the Panvel taluka police against them under section 14 (A) of the Foreign Nation Act 1946 and sections 3 (a) and 6 (a) of the Passport (Entry to India) Act 1950.