Poor catch due to choppy weather: Uttan fishing community urges govt to declare 'wet famine'

After sincerely following the customary 60-day conservation period (annual fishing ban), fishermen have started venturing into the Arabian Sea for the new fishing season that began on 1 August. However, owing to heavy rains coupled with choppy weather and stormy waves, which are averse to sailing, netting of good catch during this peak season has dashed the hopes for the fishing community not only in the coastal areas of Uttan near Bhayandar but the entire Konkan belt.

Staring at huge losses due to the rough sea and unpredictable weather conditions, the fishing community of Uttan has urged the state government authorities to declare a “wet famine” and grant a relief package as a part of financial assistance to bail out the affected fishermen.

The quaint fishing villages including Uttan, Pali, Dongri, Bhatte Bunder and Chowk are home to more than 750 fishing boats in the region. While most of the fishermen had to pre-maturely abort their operations mid-way and beat a hasty retreat to the shores empty-handed, a few who braved the weather, could not cast their nets as the boats remained unstable due to the choppy waters.

“The fisherfolk have suffered losses as a major part of essential commodities, diesel and other supplies they took for multiple voyages got wasted and that too amidst the peak fishing season,” said municipal corporator Sharmila Bagaji.

“Already reeling under an acute financial crisis due to low catch, the government should compensate the fishermen. As they do in the case of farmers. What land is to farmers, the sea is the only means for survival for fishermen,” said fishing community leader Bernard D’mello.

As per the size and capacity of the boat, around 8 to 18 crew members including the khalasi’s (helpers) and tandel (captain) set out on a fishing voyage of a boat which lasts for a week to ten days with expenses averaging around Rs. 1 lakh. A large fleet of fishing boats has been anchored at the local harbour’s.

