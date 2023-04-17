Navi Mumbai: Good arrival brings down grape price in retail, available at ₹30 per kg | Amit Srivastava

Navi Mumbai: The good arrival of grapes at the wholesale market has brought down its retail price. Now, the grape is available between Rs 30 to Rs 50 per kg in retail. Traders say the season of grapes is moving towards its peak.

Though this year, the arrival of grapes was a little due to unseasonal rainfall in its growing areas in October-November.

Around 820 tons of grapes arrived in the market on Monday

At present, around 50 to 60 vehicles laden with grapes are arriving in the market. According to the APMC Vashi administration, around 820 tons of grapes arrived in the market on Monday which is a good supply. Even the retail price is between Rs 30 and Rs 50 per kg.

The grapes have been arriving from Nashik, Baramati, and Solapur. “The fruit will be available till mid-April,” said a trader from APMC.

About the grapes season

The season of grapes starts in November and continues till March-April. “The price of grapes varies depending on the quality, size and breed,” said the trader. However, he added that this year, the quality is much better than the previous year.

This season, grape lovers had to wait till February-March as the early harvest of grapes was affected due to extended monsoon in many parts of the state, especially in grape-growing areas.

In APMC, the market is getting arrivals of grapes from Nashik, Tasgaon, Satara and Sangli. In the wholesale market, the market price of a 10 kg box of white grapes is Rs 300 to Rs 600.

