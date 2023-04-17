Navi Mumbai couple celebrates birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar by distribution of his book |

Navi Mumbai: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is a role model for all. Hence his birth anniversary is celebrated not only in India but all over the world. We find that everyone celebrates Bhim Jayanti with great enthusiasm every year in their own way.

Navi Mumbai couple celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti in unique way

Professor in Government Teachers College Dr. Nilima Arvind More and Arvind More working at Bank of Maharashtra, a couple of New Panvel, celebrated Bhim Jayanti with a different concept. This couple celebrated Bhim Jayanti by distributing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's book "My Autobiography" in Bhim Nagar, New Panvel.

On this occasion, the More couple told how Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was a book lover and he was the only great man who built a palace for books. He used to study the book day and night. The book Mazi Atmakatha is his complete autobiography.

The couple spoke about the book while distributing it

The More couple said that reading this book is definitely inspiring for everyone, from children to adults. If we follow the example of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and study as many books as possible, then we will truly become followers of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and become cultured citizens.

The citizens present in Bhimnagar, New Panvel were happy to see the innovation of the More couple and expressed their happiness by welcoming this initiative. The citizens of Bhimnagar, New Panvel thanked the couple.

