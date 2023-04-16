 Navi Mumbai: Shri members show simplicity at Maharashtra Bhushan award function with folded hands
As vehicles were stopped around one km away from the venue, people walked all the way to the venue without any complaint.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 07:37 PM IST
article-image

With folded hands, lakhs of followers (Shri Members) of Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan were walking towards the venue on Sunday morning in Kharghar. There was a simplicity among visitors. There was no hurry to reach the venue and get a front-row seat for better visibility.

Over 20 lakh followers gathered

Over 20 lakh followers from across the state and adjoining states assembled at one venue without much hue and cry. They brought homemade food and shared with whoever seating near them. Followers from far areas already started reaching Kharghar from midnight on Sunday. Locals, mostly from Mumbai, Thane, and Vasai-Virar joined others on Sunday morning.

As vehicles were stopped around one km away from the venue, people walked all the way to the venue without any complaint. While walking Jayshree Pawar, a 50-year-old Dadar resident politely said it was just a little away. “More than 20 lakh people will come,” said Pawar with a smile. She added that they are very happy and the reason was obvious, Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, 77, popularly known as Appasaheb Dharmadhikari was to be conferred on Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022.

Shri members walking towards the venue

Shri members walking towards the venue | FPJ

Followers were welcoming visitors with folded hands

Starting from Belapur, at every 100 meters, followers of Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan were standing with folded hands, welcoming all the visitors. Guiding visitors to a parking location and assisting them in reaching the venue.

People coming from other districts were carrying a particular colour flag. “The purpose of the flag is that people from the same district will assemble and seat together,” said Anand Mohite from Jalna.

CM, his son shower flower petals on Shri members

Meanwhile, for the convenience of visitors, around 350 buses from Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport NMMT) 500 buses from BEST, 50 buses from KDMT, and 200 buses ran from Kharghar, Khandeshwar, Mansarovar, and Panvel railway stations to the venue.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde showered flowers from a helicopter on the Shri members who were present in lakhs on this occasion.

The grand ceremony was concluded in a very disciplined manner with great enthusiasm on the grounds. A total of 58 magnificent LED screens were erected for them to see the program properly. 

article-image

