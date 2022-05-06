Navi Mumbai: Get homes for budget of Rs 20 lakhs to few crores at BANM exhibition

Homebuyers looking for affordable homes will get an opportunity during the 20th property exhibition of Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM) to be held from May 13 to May 16 in Vashi. The developers’ body says that houses between Rs 20 lakhs and 25 lakhs will be available in Karjat and Khopoli in the property exhibition.

Devang Trivedi, Chairman of BANM said that the exhibition will have homes for every home buyer as per their budget and choices. “Homebuyers looking for affordable homes can make a choice in Karjat and Khopoli where one BHK will be available under Rs 25 lakh,” said Trivedi, adding that the affordable homes in Taloja and Karanjade node will be available between Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh.

Apart from affordable homes, buyers will also get premium houses during the exhibition. “There are projects near the NRI complex along Palm Beach Road. A couple of luxury properties will be available in Sanpada along the Palm Beach Road that will cost a few crores,” said Trivedi, adding that the redevelopment project in Vashi by Arihant and Godrej offers premium category homes.

After a gap of three years, BANM is holding its property exhibition in May. With a number of infra-projects nearing completion, developers are expecting a good response during the four days of the exhibition. Trivedi expects the four days exhibition will turn out to be around Rs 1000 crores business for developers.

From Airoli-Katai Naka to Navi Mumbai Metro including the MTHL, a number of mega projects have fueled the sector with positivity.

More than 100 developers from Airoli to Khopoli including Karjat will showcase properties during the four days exhibition that will be held at an open space opposite the Vashi exhibition center near Vashi railway station. The redevelopment projects of Vashi will also be available.

Haresh Chheda, president of BANM said that the developers’ body could not hold a property exhibition in 2019 due to the GST issue and then there was a pandemic for two years. “Buyers, as well as developers, wait for a year for BANM’s property exhibition. Now, their wait is over,” said Chheda.

The exhibition used to be held at the Vashi Exhibition centre. However, the civic body had set up a Jumbo Covid care centre during the peak of the Covid which is still there. “We are holding the exhibition at an open space opposite the exhibition centre where there is enough space to accommodate more than 100 developers’ stalls,” added Chheda.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 07:02 PM IST