Navi Mumbai: Fourteen villages to be included in NMMC jurisdiction

Pending for several years, the fourteen villages will be included in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), declared minister for Urban Development and PWD, Eknath Shinde, on Thursday. The villages that will be included are Dahisar, Mokashi, Walivali, Pimpri, Nighu, Navali, Vaklan, Yamali, Narivali, Vele, Nagaon, Bhandali, Uttarshiv and Goteghar.

According to Shinde, these villages were earlier under the NMMC’s jurisdiction. However, the local leaders had made the demand to exclude them from the corporation’s control and accordingly, these villages were excluded. But Shinde did not give any specific time when it was done.

These villages adjoining Thane Municipal Corporation were earlier under NMMC. However, due to the agitation of the villagers at that time, it was decided to exclude it from NMMC in 2007. However, this created problems for roads, water and lighting in these villages. There was a demand for re-incorporation of these villages in NMMC to provide them basic facilities.

He said that the demand was pending for a long time and the development of people living there was stalled for many years.

Now, they will get basic facilities like health, sanitation, water and roads like others.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:20 AM IST