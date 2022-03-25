Navi Mumbai: NRI police rescue placement agency owner within 24 hours of kidnapping

The NRI Coastal police arrested a 25-year-old job seeker from Malegaon for allegedly kidnapping an Ulwe resident, who had taken Rs 4 lakh on the pretext of getting a job in a shipping company. The police arrested the accused within 24 hours after an FIR of kidnapping was registered.

The accused identified as Umakant Pawar, a resident of Malegaon was arrested on March 23 and rescued Sunny Tangvel.

According to police, around eight months ago, Tangvel, owner of Anmol Shipping Placement agency had taken Rs 4 lakh from Pawar to get a job in a shipping company. However, Pawar failed to get a job for Tangvel and despite repeated requests, Pawar did not return the money.

Finally, on March 22, Pawar abducted Tangvel and refused to release him till he got back his money. Vinita Tangvel, wife of abducted Tangvel lodged a complaint of kidnapping against Pawar. The police arrested Pawar within 24 hours and rescued Tangvel. Police said that Pawar had taken Tangvel in his car to Malegaon.

After the case was registered, police summoned Pawar and upon arrival, he was arrested and Tangvel was rescued.

Later, Tangvel too was arrested after Pawar lodged a complaint about cheating and criminal breach of trust.

According to police, Tangvel had similarly cheated about 20 job seekers and police are filing complaints of cheating against him.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:58 AM IST