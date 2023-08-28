 Navi Mumbai: Former MLA Pritam Mhatre Bats For ABHA Card For Good Health
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Former MLA Pritam Mhatre Bats For ABHA Card For Good Health

Navi Mumbai: Former MLA Pritam Mhatre Bats For ABHA Card For Good Health

The initiative has already yielded substantial results, with more than 1100 citizens benefiting from the program.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Former MLA Pritam Mhatre Bats For ABHA Card For Good Health |

Navi Mumbai: Pritam Mhatre, the former opposition Leader in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and a senior leader of the People and Workers Party (PWP) has created an awareness for Ayushman Bharat Health Cards, also known as ABHA Cards.

The effort of Mhatre has brought results as a large number of beneficiaries have already received the cards. Mhatre has played a pivotal role in driving the registration and distribution of ABHA Cards, as part of the Ayushman Bharat India Scheme.

Mhatre's Efforts Enhanced Welfare and Healthcare Accessibility In City

The initiative has already yielded substantial results, with more than 1100 citizens benefiting from the program. Mhatre's passion for community welfare and healthcare accessibility has motivated him to promote the ABHA card's advantages actively. These cards, associated with the Ayushman Bharat India Scheme, provide essential health coverage to individuals and families, ensuring that they have access to quality medical services without financial constraints.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Bhoomipujan Ceremony To Be Held For New BJP Office In Panvel
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Contract Workers Take Membership Of Maharashtra Employees Union

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Contract Workers Take Membership Of Maharashtra Employees Union

Navi Mumbai: Karanjade Node Residents To Protest On August 29 Over Water Issues

Navi Mumbai: Karanjade Node Residents To Protest On August 29 Over Water Issues

Navi Mumbai: Former MLA Pritam Mhatre Bats For ABHA Card For Good Health

Navi Mumbai: Former MLA Pritam Mhatre Bats For ABHA Card For Good Health

Maharashtra Superstition Eradication Committee Holds Dialogue On Scientific Approach To Beliefs In...

Maharashtra Superstition Eradication Committee Holds Dialogue On Scientific Approach To Beliefs In...

Maharashtra: 170 Students From Sangli Orphanage School Hospitalised; Food Poisoning Suspected

Maharashtra: 170 Students From Sangli Orphanage School Hospitalised; Food Poisoning Suspected