Navi Mumbai: Former MLA Pritam Mhatre Bats For ABHA Card For Good Health |

Navi Mumbai: Pritam Mhatre, the former opposition Leader in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and a senior leader of the People and Workers Party (PWP) has created an awareness for Ayushman Bharat Health Cards, also known as ABHA Cards.

The effort of Mhatre has brought results as a large number of beneficiaries have already received the cards. Mhatre has played a pivotal role in driving the registration and distribution of ABHA Cards, as part of the Ayushman Bharat India Scheme.

Mhatre's Efforts Enhanced Welfare and Healthcare Accessibility In City

The initiative has already yielded substantial results, with more than 1100 citizens benefiting from the program. Mhatre's passion for community welfare and healthcare accessibility has motivated him to promote the ABHA card's advantages actively. These cards, associated with the Ayushman Bharat India Scheme, provide essential health coverage to individuals and families, ensuring that they have access to quality medical services without financial constraints.