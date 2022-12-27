Navi Mumbai: NMMC organizes 'Flash Mob' in malls to convey message of cleanliness on Christmas

Navi Mumbai: 'Flash Mob' in malls conveys message of cleanliness on Christmas |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) does not leave a single opportunity to reach out to the citizens to create awareness for the Cleanliness Survey 2023. The civic body held a flash mob with a song and dance at Seawoods Mall in Nerul and Inorbit Mall in Vashi on Christmas.

Flash Mob conducted in two malls

Since there was a high footfall in the mall for shopping during Christmas, the innovative concept of 'Flash Mob' was enthusiastically conducted at Inorbit Mall in Vashi and Grand Central Mall at Seawood in Nerul by NMMC under the Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan Abhiyaan to spread the message of cleanliness among the crowd.

Citizens present in both these places with a large number of families responded well to the dances of the flash mob and chanted 'Nischa Kela, Nomar Praha'. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan NMMC Nodal Officer Dr. Babasaheb Rajle appealed to the present citizens to classify waste and its proper disposal method and increase the use of cloth bags by strongly rejecting plastic bags.