Navi Mumbai: Onion prices rise by 50% in fortnight

Navi Mumbai: The price of onions, one of the important ingredients in the kitchen, has seen around a 40-50% rise in the last fortnight. Traders at Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Vashi said that the prices will continue to skyrocket till fresh crops arrive by the end of February or March next year.

The onion rates in the retail market have already crossed Rs35 per kg from the previous rates of Rs15-20 per kg. Whereas the vegetable is being traded at an average price of Rs13 per kg in the wholesale market. According to traders, extended monsoon and excessive rainfall have damaged the crops hence the yield is very low. “The old stocks are also getting over and the quantity of fresh crops is very small. This led to a drop in supply,” said an administrative official of the APMC, Vashi.

Onions have two crop cycles. The first harvesting starts between October and November, and the second one from January to May. “The harvest from October to November was damaged due to the extended monsoon. Thus the old stocks from January to May are inadequate to meet the demand,” said Bhupen Shah, a trader at onion-potato market in APMC, Vashi. He added that the major contribution comes from January to May yield while October to November is just like filler till the next crop arrives.

Normally, APMC, Vashi daily receives around 120-140 trucks and tempos laden with onions. However, for the last fortnight, the supply has come down to 80-90 trucks. The market supplies essential commodities to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) hence a dip in supply affects its prices across the MMR.

Moni Sharma, a homemaker from Ulwe, said, “We have just received respite from high vegetable prices but the sudden rise in onion rates have dampened the festive mood ahead of the new year.”

